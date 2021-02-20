IN THE KITCHEN: Cavolo Nero & Feta

Cavolo Nero is abundant at this time of year, which is just as well because it’s so versatile, phenomenally nutritious and flatters any flavours it’s paired with.

Originating from Italy it is sometimes called black kale or black cabbage. If you haven’t cooked with it at home yet then do give it a go.

Once you’ve prepared the leaves as below it can be boiled, steamed, stir-fried or massaged with oil and eaten raw.

Bigger, older leaves may take a few more minutes cooking time so adjust accordingly. This recipe is a fantastic breakfast, brunch, lunch or supper; take your pick.

Ingredients

Serves 4

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion, chopped

Salt

400g cavolo nero, washed thoroughly

200g feta cheese, crumbled

1 lemon, zest only

1 large fresh red chilli, sliced

4 slices sourdough

4 free range eggs

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

To prepare the cavolo nero hold the central stalk of each leaf in one hand and pull the leaves away with the other. Discard the stalks and tear up the leaves a little bit

Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the torn leaves and simmer for 3-4 minutes then drain thoroughly through a sieve. Return the cavolo nero to the warm pan and set aside

In a separate large frying pan heat 1 tbsp oil and saute the onion with a pinch of salt until soft and translucent but not coloured, about 3 minutes, then tip into the pan with the cavolo nero. Mix in the feta, lemon zest and red chilli. Cover this pan and put over the lowest heat just to warm thorough

Using the pan in which you cooked the onion add the remaining oil and fry 4 eggs

Toast 4 slices of sourdough and top each with the cavolo nero mixture, a fried egg and a twist of black pepper

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/