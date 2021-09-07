IN THE KITCHEN: Freely Blackberry & Apple Crumble

Serves 4

Freely foraged blackberries and ripe windfall apples are making an appearance now and are just the job for this crumble.

Choose brambles away from busy roads and pick high-up shiny dark blackberries that come away from the stalk easily.

Many folk with apple trees are only too happy to leave out a box or two of apples for all to enjoy or you could relieve friends who might be drowning in them!

Ingredients

750g ripe windfall apples, peeled and finely diced

250g blackberries, rinsed

75g + 2 tbsp muscovado sugar

65g plain flour

100g unsalted butter, diced

65g ground almonds

75g oats

1 pinch salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C Place the apples and blackberries into an oven-proof dish about 2 litre capacity and toss with 2 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp flour and 100ml water; set aside In a separate large bowl put the butter, remaining flour and almonds using fingertips rub together. Then add and rub in the remaining sugar, oats and salt Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the fruit and bake on a tray for 40 minutes

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/