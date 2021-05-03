IN THE KITCHEN: Fruity Crab Cocktail

Serves 4
Bring together British seasonal salad leaves and white crab to create a decadent but very simple dish for spring.
Delicate crab meat works beautifully with the subtle sweetness of papaya, enhanced with a little heat from chilli and fragrant coriander; look out for coriander with plenty of stalks for a zesty crunch.
Serve with some crusty sourdough and spring sunshine.
Ingredients
- 200g, white crab meat
- 10g fresh coriander, stalks and leaves finely chopped
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 120g seasonal salad leaves, e.g. watercress, baby spinach, rocket
- 1 ripe papaya, peeled, halved, deseeded & diced
- 1 red chilli, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp black onion/nigella/kalonji seeds
Method
- Mix the crab, coriander and mayonnaise together
- Arrange the salad leaves between 4 bowls or plates
- Top with the papaya and the crab mixture
- Garnish with red chilli and a sprinkle of onion seeds
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity