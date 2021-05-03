IN THE KITCHEN: Fruity Crab Cocktail

Serves 4

Bring together British seasonal salad leaves and white crab to create a decadent but very simple dish for spring.

Delicate crab meat works beautifully with the subtle sweetness of papaya, enhanced with a little heat from chilli and fragrant coriander; look out for coriander with plenty of stalks for a zesty crunch.

Serve with some crusty sourdough and spring sunshine.

Ingredients

200g, white crab meat

10g fresh coriander, stalks and leaves finely chopped

2 tbsp mayonnaise

120g seasonal salad leaves, e.g. watercress, baby spinach, rocket

1 ripe papaya, peeled, halved, deseeded & diced

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

1 tsp black onion/nigella/kalonji seeds

Method

Mix the crab, coriander and mayonnaise together Arrange the salad leaves between 4 bowls or plates Top with the papaya and the crab mixture Garnish with red chilli and a sprinkle of onion seeds

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/