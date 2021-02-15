IN THE KITCHEN: Fruity Yorkshire Pudding

Serves four

A twist on pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.

Let the oven do all of the work for you this year while you sit down and eat with the family.

Cinnamon roasted apples in a Yorkshire pudding batter, topped with vanilla ice cream

or cream.

You can make 4 individual Yorkshire puddings or 8 mini ones in a muffin tray or even a giant one in a tin with a capacity of roughly 1 litre, then cut it up to serve.

Ingredients

The Batter

2 free range eggs

100ml milk

65g plain flour

1 tbsp icing sugar

The Fruit

1 seasonal eating apple, skin on, cored, cut into small chunks

2 tbsp coconut oil (melted) or light olive oil

1 tsp ground cinnamon

To Serve

1 pinch icing sugar

Vanilla ice cream or double cream

Method

Using a hand whisk or stick blender mix well the eggs, milk, flour and icing sugar then set aside

Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6

Toss the apple chunks in the oil and cinnamon then share evenly across the bottom of your chosen tray and roast the apple chunks for 10 minutes

After 10 minutes remove the tray from the oven and pour the batter over your hot oil and apples and return to the oven for 18-20 minutes or until puffed and golden

Dust with icing sugar and serve immediately with vanilla ice cream or double cream.

