IN THE KITCHEN: Get a taste of this lockdown loaf cake

LIFT your lockdown spirits by baking this easy pear and chocolate loaf tin cake, with store cupboard or corner shop ingredients and seasonal fruit.
Get the children involved and once baked and cooled; slice, wrap and take on a long walk.
Ingredients
- 175g unsalted butter, at room temperature, cubed
- 175g caster sugar
- 3 free range eggs
- 150g self raising flour
- 75g ground almonds
- 2 soft ripe pears, skin on diced
- 75g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170°C
- Grease and line a 2lb/2kg loaf tin
- In a large bowl beat the butter and sugar until combined, about 3 minutes
- Beat in the eggs one at a time
- Sift in the flour then stir it in with the almonds and mix gently with a big metal spoon
- Mix in the pear and chocolate and transfer into the lined tin
- Cook for 1 hour 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean
- Cool on a wire rack, slice and enjoy.