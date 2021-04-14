Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Guinness & Gruyère Onions

by Guest contributor0
Guinness & Gruyère Onions
Guinness & Gruyère Onions

Serves 4 as a side

With a bit of time the humble British onion can be transformed into a star side dish, the oven doing most of the hard work. Delicious served with roasted meat like beef, chicken or duck.

Ingredients

4 medium brown onions, skin on

1.5 tbsp olive oil

125ml Guinness

A pinch of salt

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

100g Gruyère Cheese

Black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C
  2. Line an ovenproof dish with two crossed sheets of foil big enough to come together to form a parcel
  3. Trim off the papery points of the onions so the flesh is just exposed and cut a cross in the top of each onion about 2cm deep; stand them upright on the foil
  4. Drizzle over the olive oil and pour the guinness around the bottom, sprinkle with salt and place a sprig of thyme on top of each onion
  5. Fold the foil around the onions into a parcel and bake for 45 minutes
  6. Carefully remove the foil parcel from the dish and transfer the onions back to the dish and pour over the juices; discard the foil. Return to the oven to for 30 minutes so the alcohol can dissipate
  7. Pop a bit of Gruyère cheese into the top of each onion and scatter some over the top; sprinkle with black pepper and cook for a final 15 minutes 

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

