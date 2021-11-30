IN THE KITCHEN: Jerusalem Artichokes & Rosemary Butter

Serves 4 as a side

Home-grown Jerusalem artichokes have just arrived on our shelves for a short but sweet window over winter.

They can be eaten raw for maximum nutrition, pureed for a risotto or soup, roasted or braised to name just a few.

Here they are baked to make a lovely alternative to jacket potatoes.

Although they have a reputation for causing gas in some, they are incredibly good for our gut bacteria and their delicious nutty, smoky flavour is like nothing else; perhaps we just need to eat them more often.

Ingredients

500g Jerusalem artichokes

1 tsp olive oil

Salt

2 sprigs rosemary, very finely chopped

50g butter, at room temperature

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C

2. Wash the Jerusalem artichokes well and half any big ones. Pat them dry and then rub with oil and salt and place them in a baking dish. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until soft throughout

3. Meanwhile mash the rosemary into the butter with a pinch of salt

4. Serve the artichokes cut open and dotted with butter

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/