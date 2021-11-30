IN THE KITCHEN: Jerusalem Artichokes & Rosemary Butter

Serves 4 as a side
Home-grown Jerusalem artichokes have just arrived on our shelves for a short but sweet window over winter.
They can be eaten raw for maximum nutrition, pureed for a risotto or soup, roasted or braised to name just a few.
Here they are baked to make a lovely alternative to jacket potatoes.
Although they have a reputation for causing gas in some, they are incredibly good for our gut bacteria and their delicious nutty, smoky flavour is like nothing else; perhaps we just need to eat them more often.
Ingredients
500g Jerusalem artichokes
1 tsp olive oil
Salt
2 sprigs rosemary, very finely chopped
50g butter, at room temperature
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C
2. Wash the Jerusalem artichokes well and half any big ones. Pat them dry and then rub with oil and salt and place them in a baking dish. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until soft throughout
3. Meanwhile mash the rosemary into the butter with a pinch of salt
4. Serve the artichokes cut open and dotted with butter
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
