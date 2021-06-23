IN THE KITCHEN: Keema Matar

Celebrate the arrival of garden peas with this recipe for Keema Matar.

They add the perfect sweetness to this spicy one pot dish which is super quick to make.

You could enjoy this with naan bread, rice, poppadom’s alongside a dollop of natural yoghurt or mango chutney and some fresh red chilli.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds

2 red onions, finely diced

3 cloves of garlic, crushed & chopped

1 knob of ginger, finely chopped

5 g of fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 courgette, grated

A pinch of salt

600g minced lamb

2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 pinch chilli powder, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp tomato purée

½ tbsp plain flour

125g shelled garden peas

Method

Place a large heavy bottom pan over a medium heat and add the oil and cumin seeds. Once the seeds crackle, add the onion, garlic, ginger and coriander and cook for 5 minutes then add the courgette and salt and fry another 5 minutes, lowering the heat if you need to Turn up the heat and add the lamb and sprinkle with the garam masala, turmeric and chilli powder and season well with black pepper and a little more salt increasing the heat fry for 8-10 minutes or until brown and any water from the meat has evaporated Stir in the tomato purée then the flour. Cook for a minute then add 150-200ml water Cover and cook on the lowest heat for 5 minutes or until ready to eat. Stir in the fresh garden peas and serve

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

