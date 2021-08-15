Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Omelette & mushrooms

Guest contributor
Freely Fruity Omelette and mushrooms
Omlette and Mushrooms
Freely fruity

Serves 4

The UK and Ireland have the perfect climate to grow mushrooms and can easily grow enough to meet demand, so look out for British grown mushrooms next time you are shopping. Cooking the mushrooms separately from the omelette allows all of the ingredients to shine as they should then come together as a beautiful seasonal dish.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • Unsalted butter
  • 500g assorted UK mushrooms, chopped
  • Black pepper
  • Salt
  • 8 free range eggs, beaten
  • 100g cheddar cheese, grated
  • 2g chives for garnish, chopped

Method

  1. Place a 20cm frying pan over a medium heat and add a glug of oil and a knob of butter. Once the butter has melted add the mushrooms and season generously with salt and pepper.  Fry for 8-10 minutes until any water has evaporated; remove from the pan and set aside
  2. Place the pan back onto a high heat and add more oil/butter if needed
  3. Pour in ¼ of the beaten eggs and top with ¼ of the grated cheese, and cook until just set, 1-2 minutes . Serve topped with mushrooms and chopped chives
  4. Repeat for the remaining 3 omelettes

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

