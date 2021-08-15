IN THE KITCHEN: Omelette & mushrooms

Serves 4

The UK and Ireland have the perfect climate to grow mushrooms and can easily grow enough to meet demand, so look out for British grown mushrooms next time you are shopping. Cooking the mushrooms separately from the omelette allows all of the ingredients to shine as they should then come together as a beautiful seasonal dish.

Ingredients

Olive oil

Unsalted butter

500g assorted UK mushrooms, chopped

Black pepper

Salt

8 free range eggs, beaten

100g cheddar cheese, grated

2g chives for garnish, chopped

Method

Place a 20cm frying pan over a medium heat and add a glug of oil and a knob of butter. Once the butter has melted add the mushrooms and season generously with salt and pepper. Fry for 8-10 minutes until any water has evaporated; remove from the pan and set aside Place the pan back onto a high heat and add more oil/butter if needed Pour in ¼ of the beaten eggs and top with ¼ of the grated cheese, and cook until just set, 1-2 minutes . Serve topped with mushrooms and chopped chives Repeat for the remaining 3 omelettes

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/