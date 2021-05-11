IN THE KITCHEN: Persian Platter – Sabzi Khordan

Serves 4 as a side

Feta, walnuts, radishes, spring onions and mountains of fresh herbs grace the tables of most Iranian meals.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that these fresh ingredients arrive in season together at this time of year and blend here to make a beautiful salad.

It makes a great accompaniment to chicken or fish for a satisfying midweek supper or serve with bread as traditional Noon Panir Sabzi.

Ingredients

1 bunch spring onions, about 5

15g fresh mint leaves

15g fresh coriander leaves and stalks, torn

15g fresh tarragon leaves

15g fresh chives, torn

125g radishes, sliced very thinly

30g walnuts, broken

125g feta cheese

For the dressing

3 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, zest of all and juice of ½

Salt and pepper

Method

Fill a large bowl of water with very cold water and some ice cubes if you have any; set aside To curl the onions, cut off the dark green tops, remove any dry outer layers of skin and snip of any roots. Holding 1cm of the white end slice long ways away to the end, rotate and repeat about 6 times then place in the bowl of iced water for 10 minutes to curl, drain onto kitchen paper and set aside Place the dressing ingredients into an old jam jar and shake well to combine; set aside Assemble the herbs, radish and spring onions onto a platter and toss with the dressing Top with the walnuts, feta and more freshly ground black pepper

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/