IN THE KITCHEN: Plum Frangipane Tart

Serves 4

British Victoria plums, damsons and greengages will be at their best in the next month or so and taste great in this easy tart.

It works equally well with other soft ripe fruits like apricots, peaches, pears or figs. Serve with some vanilla ice cream or thick double cream.

Ingredients

300g / 5-6 medium plums, soft and ripe

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

50g caster sugar

50g ground almonds

Salt

1 pack ready-rolled puff pastry, defrosted if frozen

2 sprigs thyme to garnish, optional

Method

Preheat the oven and a large tray to 200°C Unroll the puff pastry onto a piece of baking paper. Score a 2cm border around the edge and prick the middle of the pastry with a fork. Using the baking paper slide the pastry onto the hot oven tray and bake on the paper for 10 minutes Meanwhile slice the plums roughly, discarding the stones, set aside In a medium bowl beat the butter and sugar together until creamy then beat in the egg and mix in the almonds with a pinch of salt Spread the almond mixture inside the border of the pastry and top with plums Return to the oven for about 25 minutes or until golden Cool on a wire rack a little before serving and scatter with thyme leaves if you like

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/