IN THE KITCHEN: Roasted Aubergine Curry

Serves 4
The aubergine is synonymous with warmer climes, but grows very happily in UK greenhouses for the British retail market, much like our tomatoes.
Roasting aubergines is a great way to cook them and this vegan curry is a satisfying option on a meat-free day, especially as the weather gets cooler.
Ingredients
3 aubergines, cut into 1 inch cubes
Olive oil
Salt
1 x 400ml can coconut milk
1 large white onion, diced
3 medium fresh tomatoes, quartered
1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained
Serving suggestions
Brown rice
Poppadoms
Fresh coriander
For the curry paste
6 cloves garlic, peeled
1 knob ginger, peeled roughly chopped
2g fresh coriander, torn
2 fresh green chillies
1 tbsp garam masala
2 tsp ground cumin
Black pepper
1 tbsp cider/wine vinegar
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C
- Place the aubergine cubes onto a large oven tray, drizzle liberally with oil and season with salt. Roast for 35 minutes
- Meanwhile blitz all of the ingredients for the curry paste with 2 tbsp coconut milk using a mini chopper or immersion blender; set aside
- Place a large deep pan over a medium heat and add a few glugs of oil. Fry the onion with a pinch of salt for 3-4 minutes
- Add the curry paste and fry for 5 minutes then add the tomato and lower the heat to cook until the tomato is soft; about 10 minutes
- Increase the heat and add the coconut milk and chickpeas to the pan then the roasted aubergine
- Once hot throughout serve with some brown rice and top with crushed poppadoms and a sprig of coriander
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
