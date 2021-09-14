Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Roasted Aubergine Curry

by Guest contributor0
Roasted Aubergine Curry

Serves 4

The aubergine is synonymous with warmer climes, but grows very happily in UK greenhouses for the British retail market, much like our tomatoes.

Roasting aubergines is a great way to cook them and this vegan curry is a satisfying option on a meat-free day, especially as the weather gets cooler.

Ingredients

3 aubergines, cut into 1 inch cubes

Olive oil

Salt

1 x 400ml can coconut milk

1 large white onion, diced

3 medium fresh tomatoes, quartered

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained

Serving suggestions

Brown rice

Poppadoms

Fresh coriander

For the curry paste

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1 knob ginger, peeled roughly chopped

2g fresh coriander, torn

2 fresh green chillies

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tsp ground cumin

Black pepper

1 tbsp cider/wine vinegar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C
  2. Place the aubergine cubes onto a large oven tray, drizzle liberally with oil and season with salt. Roast for 35 minutes
  3. Meanwhile blitz all of the ingredients for the curry paste with 2 tbsp coconut milk using a mini chopper or immersion blender; set aside
  4. Place a large deep pan over a medium heat and add a few glugs of oil. Fry the onion with a pinch of salt for 3-4 minutes
  5. Add the curry paste and fry for 5 minutes then add the tomato and lower the heat to cook until the tomato is soft; about 10 minutes
  6. Increase the heat and add the coconut milk and chickpeas to the pan then the roasted aubergine
  7. Once hot throughout serve with some brown rice and top with crushed poppadoms and a sprig of coriander

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

