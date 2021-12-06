IN THE KITCHEN: Sage & Onion Stuffing

Serves 4 as a side, with plenty left over for sandwiches.

In the run up to Christmas, December is all about traditional trimmings with the best the season has to offer. It’s no wonder that evergreen sage is a classic Christmas stuffing ingredient along with British brown onions, simple and humble; the oldies are the best!

Ingredients

3 large brown onions, diced

20g fresh sage, leaves picked and shredded

90g butter

Salt & pepper

250g white bread or 200g fresh breadcrumbs

Method

1. Place the onions into a medium pan and cover with water, bring to the boil then cover and simmer gently until really soft; about 25 minutes then drain and press to remove excess water

2. Melt half of the butter in a small frying pan and add the sage to cook gently for 6-8 minutes, until it starts to crisp up. Remove from the heat and add the remaining butter to the pan to melt; season generously with salt and black pepper

3. If using bread discard the crusts from half of the bread, then in batches place the bread into a food processor and blitz to make breadcrumbs

4. Mix the onions, sage butter and breadcrumbs together in a large bowl then leave to cool. Refrigerate or freeze until needed

5. You can use this to stuff your Christmas bird on the big day. Typically these days we cook the stuffing separately either rolled into balls or in a shallow dish, cook at 180°C for 20-30 minutes

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/