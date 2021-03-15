Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Spiced Apple & Rhubarb Crumble

by Guest contributor0
Spiced Apple & Rhubarb Crumble
Spiced Apple & Rhubarb Crumble
Spiced Apple & Rhubarb Crumble

Take advantage of this seasons’ forced rhubarb and pair with apples to make this easy crumble for Mothers Day.

As well as fruity it is gently spiced with ginger and fennel but vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and star anise would all work well here too – perfect with lashings of hot custard or cold double cream.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g cooking apples, peeled and chopped
  • 250g rhubarb, cut into 1cm chunks
  • 75g + 2 tbsp soft brown sugar
  • 2 balls stem ginger in syrup, grated
  • 100g wholemeal flour
  • 75g oats
  • 1 pinch salt
  • ½ tsp fennel seeds, ground with a pestle and mortar
  • 75g unsalted butter, cold

Serve with: vanilla custard, double cream, creme fraiche, ice- cream or natural yoghurt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C
  2. Place the apples and rhubarb into a large bowl and toss with 2 tbsp sugar and 2 tbsp syrup from the stem ginger. Tip into a oven proof dish about 1 ½ litre capacity
  3. Into another large bowl place the remaining sugar, flour, oats, salt, grated stem ginger, fennel, then grate in the cold butter and rub together with your finger tips and finish by stirring in 1-2 tbsp cold water
  4. Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the fruit and bake on a tray for about 40 minutes
  5. Serve with custard, cream or whatever mum loves best!

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

Related posts

Reading 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Lucas Joao strikes again to put Royals top of the Championship

Andy Preston

Intersurgical team ‘war effort’ to produce medical equipment for the NHS

Sue Corcoran

IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club of Loddon Vale

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.