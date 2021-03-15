IN THE KITCHEN: Spiced Apple & Rhubarb Crumble

Take advantage of this seasons’ forced rhubarb and pair with apples to make this easy crumble for Mothers Day.

As well as fruity it is gently spiced with ginger and fennel but vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and star anise would all work well here too – perfect with lashings of hot custard or cold double cream.

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g cooking apples, peeled and chopped

250g rhubarb, cut into 1cm chunks

75g + 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

2 balls stem ginger in syrup, grated

100g wholemeal flour

75g oats

1 pinch salt

½ tsp fennel seeds, ground with a pestle and mortar

75g unsalted butter, cold

Serve with: vanilla custard, double cream, creme fraiche, ice- cream or natural yoghurt

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C Place the apples and rhubarb into a large bowl and toss with 2 tbsp sugar and 2 tbsp syrup from the stem ginger. Tip into a oven proof dish about 1 ½ litre capacity Into another large bowl place the remaining sugar, flour, oats, salt, grated stem ginger, fennel, then grate in the cold butter and rub together with your finger tips and finish by stirring in 1-2 tbsp cold water Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the fruit and bake on a tray for about 40 minutes Serve with custard, cream or whatever mum loves best!

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/