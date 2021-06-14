IN THE KITCHEN: Spicy Spinach Yoghurt

With a pot of this Spicy Spinach Yoghurt in the fridge you can instantly liven up any meal.

Serve Spicy Spinach Yoghurt on roasted vegetables, sweet potato wedges, roasted meat or dollop onto a simple cheesy omelette.

It’s an effortless way to consume this season’s raw spinach leaves which are high in vitamin K, magnesium and iron and the yoghurt is excellent for gut health.

Control the level of spice you enjoy by choosing mild to very hot chillies.

Makes 250ml

Ingredients

1 tbsp mild olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

A pinch of salt

125g baby spinach, washed & dried

125g thick Greek yoghurt

30g coriander, torn

1-2 green chillies, e.g jalapeños or scotch bonnets

1 squeeze lime juice

Method

Put the oil into a small pan and add the onion and salt and fry gently for 5-7 minutes, until soft and translucent but not brown Place the cooked onion and all the remaining ingredients into a beaker or tall jar and use an immersion/stick blender to blitz thoroughly Taste and adjust the salt/chilli/lime as necessary then then serve Remaining yoghurt will keep in a jar in the fridge for about 3 days

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/