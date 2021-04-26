IN THE KITCHEN: Watercress & Sardine Salad with Freely Fruity

Serves 4

This month you’ll find nutrient-dense watercress available as it starts to come into season so pick up a bunch or two and head straight home and make this salad to benefit from its incredible vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

The salad is also packed full of good fats from the sardines and avocado and it takes moments to assemble.

If sardines are out of your comfort zone, buy fillets to minimise the bones and when you combine them with balsamic vinegar it does something magical, try it.

Ingredients

2 x 120g tins sardine fillets in olive oil

120g watercress, washed

1 large avocado, peeled and cut into chunks

300g cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 red onion, peeled, halved and sliced

2-3 tbsp good quality balsamic vinegar

Salt flakes

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place the sardine fillets into a bowl including all of the oil from the cans Add the remaining ingredients and gently mix together Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately

