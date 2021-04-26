Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Watercress & Sardine Salad with Freely Fruity

by Guest contributor0
Watercress and Sardine Salad
Watercress and Sardine Salad from Freely Fruity

Serves 4

This month you’ll find nutrient-dense watercress available as it starts to come into season so pick up a bunch or two and head straight home and make this salad to benefit from its incredible vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

The salad is also packed full of good fats from the sardines and avocado and it takes moments to assemble.

If sardines are out of your comfort zone, buy fillets to minimise the bones and when you combine them with balsamic vinegar it does something magical, try it.

Ingredients

  • 2 x 120g tins sardine fillets in olive oil
  • 120g watercress, washed
  • 1 large avocado, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 300g cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 red onion, peeled, halved and sliced
  • 2-3 tbsp good quality balsamic vinegar
  • Salt flakes
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Place the sardine fillets into a bowl including all of the oil from the cans
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and gently mix together
  3. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

Related posts

WATCH: Police raid Wokingham home as part of drug-related investigation

Phil Creighton

Construction industry prepares to brace cracks in Brexit, warns the Federation of Master Builders.

Taz Usher

Sir John Redwood: ‘Parliament is the lackey of Brussels’

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.