IN THE KITCHEN: Winter Slaw

Serves 4 as a side
British red cabbage is synonymous with this time of year, as are carrots, apples and onions.
This is a great dish to serve with a cheese tart or leftover Christmas ham; even turkey.
The dressing can be swapped for a classic vinaigrette if you prefer.
Ingredients
-
⅓ red cabbage, shredded or grated
-
1 carrot, peeled and grated
-
1 x eating apple, sliced
-
½ onion, peeled and sliced
-
20g fresh coriander, chopped
-
20g fresh dill, chopped
-
60g walnuts
-
1 red chilli, sliced
For the dressing
-
75g mayonnaise
-
75g natural thick yoghurt
Method
1. Place all of the slaw ingredients into a large bowl and mix thoroughly
2. When ready to serve mix in mayonnaise and yoghurt
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/