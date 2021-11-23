Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN: Winter Slaw

by Guest contributor0

Serves 4 as a side

British red cabbage is synonymous with this time of year, as are carrots, apples and onions.

This is a great dish to serve with a cheese tart or leftover Christmas ham; even turkey.

The dressing can be swapped for a classic vinaigrette if you prefer.

Ingredients

  • ⅓ red cabbage, shredded or grated

  • 1 carrot, peeled and grated

  • 1 x eating apple, sliced

  • ½ onion, peeled and sliced

  • 20g fresh coriander, chopped

  • 20g fresh dill, chopped

  • 60g walnuts

  • 1 red chilli, sliced

For the dressing

  • 75g mayonnaise

  • 75g natural thick yoghurt

Method

1. Place all of the slaw ingredients into a large bowl and mix thoroughly

2. When ready to serve mix in mayonnaise and yoghurt

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Arborfield Green fire victims call for help to get their belongings back

Charlotte King

VOTE 2019: Woodley Town Council results

Phil Creighton

Queen’s Head beer festival helps WADE

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.