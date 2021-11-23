IN THE KITCHEN: Winter Slaw

Serves 4 as a side

British red cabbage is synonymous with this time of year, as are carrots, apples and onions.

This is a great dish to serve with a cheese tart or leftover Christmas ham; even turkey.

The dressing can be swapped for a classic vinaigrette if you prefer.

Ingredients

⅓ red cabbage, shredded or grated

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1 x eating apple, sliced

½ onion, peeled and sliced

20g fresh coriander, chopped

20g fresh dill, chopped

60g walnuts

1 red chilli, sliced

For the dressing

75g mayonnaise

75g natural thick yoghurt

Method

1. Place all of the slaw ingredients into a large bowl and mix thoroughly

2. When ready to serve mix in mayonnaise and yoghurt

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/