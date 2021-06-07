IN THE KITCHEN WITH FREELY FRUITY: How to cook Roasted Radishes

Although radishes are typically eaten raw, roasting them makes a welcome change and this is a great side dish.
To turn it into a more substantial meal you could add skin-on boneless chicken thighs at the beginning and ensure the chicken is cooked through or as a vegetarian meal you could serve this with crumbled feta cheese alongside a nice bread.
Ingredients
-500g radishes, halved
-1 red onion, peeled and cut into wedges
-1-2 tbsp mild olive oil
-1 good pinch salt
-5g fresh thyme, plus some to garnish
-1 x 400g tin cooked lentils, drained
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/
gas mark 6
- Into a large ovenproof dish
toss the radishes and onion,
with 1 tbsp oil, salt and thyme
springs and roast uncovered for 25-30 minutes
- Remove from the oven and mix in the lentils and more oil
if needed and return to the oven uncovered for
10 more minutes
- Serve with a few sprigs
of thyme
Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/