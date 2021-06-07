Wokingham.Today

IN THE KITCHEN WITH FREELY FRUITY: How to cook Roasted Radishes

Although radishes are typically eaten raw, roasting them makes a welcome change and this is a great side dish.

To turn it into a more substantial meal you could add skin-on boneless chicken thighs at the beginning and ensure the chicken is cooked through or as a vegetarian meal you could serve this with crumbled feta cheese alongside a nice bread.

Ingredients
-500g radishes, halved
-1 red onion, peeled and cut into wedges
-1-2 tbsp mild olive oil
-1 good pinch salt
-5g fresh thyme, plus some to garnish
-1 x 400g tin cooked lentils, drained
Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/
    gas mark 6
  2. Into a large ovenproof dish
    toss the radishes and onion,
    with 1 tbsp oil, salt and thyme
    springs and roast uncovered for 25-30 minutes
  3. Remove from the oven and mix in the lentils and more oil
    if needed and return to the oven uncovered for
    10 more minutes
  4. Serve with a few sprigs
    of thyme

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity
www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/

open

