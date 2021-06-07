IN THE KITCHEN WITH FREELY FRUITY: How to cook Roasted Radishes

Although radishes are typically eaten raw, roasting them makes a welcome change and this is a great side dish.



To turn it into a more substantial meal you could add skin-on boneless chicken thighs at the beginning and ensure the chicken is cooked through or as a vegetarian meal you could serve this with crumbled feta cheese alongside a nice bread.



Ingredients

-500g radishes, halved

-1 red onion, peeled and cut into wedges

-1-2 tbsp mild olive oil

-1 good pinch salt

-5g fresh thyme, plus some to garnish

-1 x 400g tin cooked lentils, drained

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/

gas mark 6 Into a large ovenproof dish

toss the radishes and onion,

with 1 tbsp oil, salt and thyme

springs and roast uncovered for 25-30 minutes Remove from the oven and mix in the lentils and more oil

if needed and return to the oven uncovered for

10 more minutes Serve with a few sprigs

of thyme

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/