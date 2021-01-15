In the kitchen with Freely Fruity: Leftover Winter Vegetable Soup

WITH the dark, cold evenings upon us; there’s nothing more warming than a bowl of piping hot, fresh, homemade soup.

What’s even better is that this recipe is made largely from left over vegetables.

One of our core values is to prevent food waste; this does it deliciously.

Don’t worry if you haven’t got all the vegetables in the suggested quantities available; use what you have.

It’s quite fun to experiment and create new flavours.

This recipe works just as well with raw or cooked vegetables.

You will however need to sauté any raw vegetables before moving on to the next stage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil (sunflower or vegetable oil will also work)

500 g sprouts peeled & halved (other green leaves like cabbage or kale can also be used)

2 parsnips roughly chopped

2 large carrots roughly chopped

2 sticks celery chopped

2 onions chopped

3 garlic cloves crushed

1.25 litres of vegetable stock (you can use any stock cubes or left-over stock you have)

100ml cream (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

If making this soup with uncooked vegetables; soften your onions and garlic first by frying in the oil for a few minutes.

Then add the chopped vegetables and fry for a few more minutes, stirring frequently.

If you have a mixture of fresh and leftover vegetables; fry the raw vegetables with the garlic gently for a few minutes first, then add the precooked ones.

Add the stock, season and then simmer for 20 minutes (making sure all vegetables are softened).

Liquidise the soup using a blender or a food processor.

Then add the majority of the cream (if using) and stir through.

Reserve a small drizzle to serve.

Serve hot with crusty bread.

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/