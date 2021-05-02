In the Line of Duty, forget H … here’s Ben

POLICE have launched a story book character to help tackle knife crime, but it’s not about the Line of Duty stars, instead it’s about a copper called PC Ben.

Thames Valley Police’s latest recruit was introduced to students in time for Operation Sceptre, the national knife crime awareness week, which launched on Monday.

Neighbourhood policing teams will be using the book in visits to schools, to explain the role of the police and promote positive interactions with children.

More than 2,500 copies of the book have been purchased, with around 900 infant and primary schools across the Thames Valley to each receive three copies.

Parents will receive a digital version so they can revisit it at home with their children. Children will receive colouring sheets and stickers.

Sergeant Andy Ward, of the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Building early positive relationships between young people and the police is a key way that we can help tackle the root causes of crime and serious violence early on.

“We can build trust, confidence and it helps us maintain good relationships as those children grow older.”

The cover to the first PC Ben book

He said the book is part of a wider project to work with young people to help them avoid carrying knives and being involved in crime.

“In the coming months, my neighbourhood policing colleagues will be arranging visits to schools and are looking forward to reading the story and speaking with children across the force area,” he added.

The book was written and illustrated by David Bullock, a serving Thames Valley Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who works in the Windsor and Maidenhead borough.

More books are planned.

Robert Howell, headteacher of Alfred Sutton Primary School in Reading, said: “The storybook is a fun and engaging way for our youngest children to learn more about the role of the police, to get to know their local officers and to understand the importance of being kind and thoughtful.

“We look forward to welcoming our neighbourhood policing team into the school.”

The project has been funded by the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, a partnership body created to combat serious violence, by tackling early, root-causes.

The story promotes the role of the police as being part of the community, helpful, kind and easy to talk to.