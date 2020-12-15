Independent estate agent wins regional enterprise award

A WOKINGHAM company has found success at this year’s Southern Enterprise Awards.

Quarters Residential, based on Broad Street, has been awarded the Best Independent Estate Agent in the entire South East of England in the awards run by SME News.

“I was very surprised to receive an award as I wasn’t aware that we’d been nominated,” said Nick Harris of Quarters Residential.

“I was delighted. As a new business it’s always nice to receive these types of messages – and saying that we’re an Award Winning Agency has a nice ring to it.”

This year was the fourth annual Southern Enterprise Awards, which aim to recognise small- to medium-sized businesses in the region which are working hard to improve their industry.

And despite of the coronavirus pandemic, SME News says it has been a very successful awards ceremony.

“As always, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to contact those that have been awarded in the SME Southern Enterprise programme,” said Holly Morris, award coordinator.

To find more visit: www.quartersresidential.co.uk