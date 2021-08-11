Indie band puts on charity show at Woodley pub’s fun day

BRICK TOP will be performing at The Good Companions in Woodley this weekend.

On Saturday, August 14, the group will take to the stage, as part of a family fun day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Their show, which starts at 8pm, will feature Brit pop, mod and indie tunes.

There will be awards for the best-looking pet, activities for children including face painting, balloon modelling and a raffle.

An outside bar and barbecue will help make the day go with a swing and the pub is also planning a food challenge contest.

Part of the car park will be available for stalls.

For more details, or to book, call the Loddon Bridge Road pub on 0118 969 3325.