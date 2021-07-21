Institute of Directors enters into a new Arena

A NEW partnership is forming in Winnersh Triangle as Arena Business Centres teams up with the Institute of Directors (IoD).

The workspace provider, which launched a new hub in the borough in June, has partnered with the IoD’s southern team to create a network of members’ hubs across the South of England.

It means IoD members can use Arena Business Centres’ spaces as a drop-in centre and receive discounted rates on meeting rooms.

Helen Deverill, marketing director at Arena Business Centres, said: “We are thrilled to form a partnership with the IoD.

“Right from the start, we have worked closely to create an offering that will be valuable to IoD members.

“Coinciding with the launch of Arena Reading in Winnersh Triangle, we look forward to show-casing our inspirational working environments across Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire and Dorset.”

Faisal Khan, chair of IoD South, added: “As restrictions ease and the economy bounces back, directors will be looking for flexible, safe and professional locations to work and meet that enable them to stay agile and control their costs.”

Arena Business Centres moved to Winnersh Triangle as part of an £8 million project and offers workspaces for groups of two to 500 people.