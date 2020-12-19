Wokingham.Today

Interactive map helps promote off-road cycling

Wokingham Borough Council has launched a series of interactive cycling maps

A NEW interactive cycling map has been created to help Wokingham borough residents get on their bikes this winter. And those who use it can enter a contest to win prizes including an e-bike.

Published on the MyJourney Wokingham website, it shows on and off-road routes, as well as helpful information including places to securely lock up your bike.

Wokingham Borough Council says that it hopes that the new map, together with new cycling infrastructure will encourage residents to sign up this year for Winter Wheelers.

Run in partnership with Love2Ride, a cycling-inspired advent calendar will offer discount codes for Proviz, Beryl and Loffi as a reward to those residents logging a ride before Boxing Day.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways said, “The number of people taking up cycling this year has been inspiring and has encouraged me to get out on my bicycle, exploring the cycleways and feeding back on any problems I may find.

“We continue to put the infrastructure in place, together with classes, bike checks and now our new interactive map, to help support those residents who want to get on their bikes.

“Riding in the winter may not seem as appealing as a ride around the borough in the summer sun but with the right clothing, equipment and guidance, riding in winter can be just as much fun and even more rewarding. It’s great to improve your physical fitness as well as your mental health and wellbeing during these difficult times.”

For more details, log on to www.myjourneywokingham.com/cycling/cycle-maps

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

