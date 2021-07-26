International accolade for Stanlake Park’s rosé

ENJOY one of the best wines in the world at Twyford’s Stanlake Park, after it was recognised at this year’s Global Rosé Masters awards.

The vineyard won a silver medal for its homemade Pinot Noir Rosé 2020 at the international wine contest held earlier this month — and it was the only English rosé to win the honour.

Stanlake Park’s brew sat alongside drinks from across the world, including France, Italy, Argentina and New Zealand.

Winemaker Nico Centonze said the Twyford team is honoured to have been recognised in this year’s awards.

“We’re flattered and honestly amazed to be the only

English vineyard to receive this international recognition,” he said.

“All the more so when you know how hard it is to get the right balance between ripeness, flavours and acidity in a Pinot-Noir based Rosé in this country, given its challenging weather conditions.”

Natalia Pezzone, sales manager at Stanlake Park, added: “We’ve always known that our Pinot Noir Rosé was a great wine, and this is reflected through the incredibly high demand this wine commands.

“This award is proof that Nico is genuinely a world-class winemarker and his meticulous attention to the vineyard and the cellar is reflected in wines that are aesthetically pleasing, distinctive and globally-recognised.”

Stanlake Park has been making its own wine with grapes grown on site since 1979.

The Global Rosé Masters awards is organised by The Drinks Business to recognise the top wines in the world, and its judging panel features Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and senior wine buyers.

