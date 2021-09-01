International artist Cold War Steve presents new work at Reading cafe

SATIRICAL artwork is on display in Reading after an artist opened his new exhibition today.

Tutu’s Ethiopian Table welcomed Cold War Steve creator, Chris Spencer, as he cut the ribbon to the display.

Called You, Me and Cold War Steve, The International Exhibition of the People 2021, the art will be on display at Palmer Park, off Wokingham Road until Friday.

Mr Spencer said he chose the Reading spot to open the exhibition because it was an interesting place to be.

“When finding a location for the exhibition, Tutu’s Ethiopian Table really appealed to me, it’s in a great location and it really stood out as a great community driven spot to hold the event.”

Tutu Melaku and Chris Spencer at the opening exhibition Picture: Laura Scardarella

The Cold War Steve Twitter page already has a large audience of more than 345,000 followers.

“I am privileged to be in a position where I can channel my anger and fears into my art and I will always be so grateful for my audience on Twitter – especially at a time when so many people were being kept apart,” Mr Spencer added.

The art work on display at Palmer Park Picture: Laura Scardarella

And Tutu Melaku, who runs the popular cafe, which also serves families using the nearby playground, said she was very excited to host the exhibition and it was an honour to meet Mr Spencer.

She said: “This is such a great opportunity, it brings in business for me and it’s been amazing to have Chris here today to show people his work.

“This is just one of the many things that I’ve wanted to put on here at Tutu’s Ethiopian Table and I’ve got lots of things I’m planning over the coming months.”

For more details, log on to: coldwarsteve.com