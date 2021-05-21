Intruders break into Arborfield Green fire flats

THERE have been two break-ins to the apartments in Arborfield Green, since the blaze last month.

On the evening of Saturday, April 24, two sets of intruders were found on the property, confirmed managing agent, Savills.

The letting agency said since then, additional security guards and CCTV have been put in place, as well as a Waking Watch.

This is when a trained person continually patrols all floors and the exterior perimeter of the building to monitor the fire risk.

Since the fire, residents have raised their concerns about rent refunds on their apartments.

A spokesperson for Savills said this has been communicated to residents directly, where repayment is “applicable”.

They added: “It is regrettable that residents still lack any indication of the degree of damage or loss suffered in individual apartments, this remains an absolute priority and engineers have been appointed to design and implement a plan of action.

“We invite residents to send concerns to the site office directly who are dealing with them on a case by case basis.”