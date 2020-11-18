‘Invest in your future self’, says Wokingham Borough Council

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is encouraging residents to invest in their future self for Self Care Week.

“We want to empower you to make healthier lifestyle choices daily,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services. “That’s why we’re encouraging you to invest in yourself and think about your health and wellbeing long-term. There are a variety of online and in-person resources that can help you do just that.”

Cllr Margetts also reiterated that GPs are open and there to support residents with any physical or mental wellbeing concerns.

To help residents manage anxiety and depression, the borough council has launched a recovery college, providing free online courses online for adults.

The council’s public health team recommends establishing a daily routine, to help residents feel more in control, staying connected with friends and family using technology, talking about their feelings, keeping active, eating well, taking time to relax and reconnecting with nature.

To access the recovery college workshops, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/health-services-and-advice/wokingham-recovery-college

To access Talking Therapies, an NHS service that offers support with depression, stress, anxiety or phobias, residents aged 17 and over and living can call 0300 365 2000 from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Thursday, and 8am to 5pm on Friday or email: talkingtherapies@berkshire.nhs.uk

Kooth offers free online counselling and emotional wellbeing support for young people at: www.kooth.com

And Arc Wokingham also provides a safe, non-judgemental and confidential space for children aged 11 and over to explore their thoughts and feelings.

To find out more visit www.arcweb.org.uk