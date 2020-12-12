Investment: Thames Valley plays Silicon Valley

IN A VOTE of confidence for the Thames Valley, Pegasystems has renewed its lease in Reading.

And local law firm Boyes Turner assisted the software company in completing its renewal at 3 Forbury Place.

Mark Appleton, partner at Boyes Turner who advised Pegasystems on the new deal, says it is interesting that companies are deciding to stay in the local area despite the coronavirus pandemic and believes it speaks volumes about the region.

“This really does show that the Thames Valley continues to be the UK’s Silicon Valley in the eyes of companies located here,” Mr Appleton said.

“Reading continues to appeal strongly as a location to tech companies – it’s an ideal location for a regional office.”

In light of recent events, Mr Appleton says that some London-based tech firms are moving to regional premises to save money and that the coronavirus has been a “catalyst” for new ways of working.

Dan Ryan, vice president of real estate and facilities at Pegasystems which has been based in Reading for more than 10 years, added: “Our employees value their Reading location and, while we envisage that the office of the future will be more flexible than today, we see 3 Forbury Place as the perfect foundation for that new work space.

“Reading’s easy transport connectivity to London, its reputation as the UK’s ‘silicon corridor’ and lower costs compared to some other locations means that the Thames Valley is where we want to remain.”