Invite to join in virtual Walk The Walk to help fight cancer

A VIRTUAL walking festival is taking place at the end of the month.

Breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, founded by Wokingham woman, Nina Barough, is hosting a Virtual SunWalk Festival.

Residents of all ages are invited to sign up for the walking challenge, which includes a DIY downloadable Festival Kit with activities for each day of the week.

It will run from Saturday, July 31, to Sunday, August 8.

Ms Barough, chief executive of the charity, said: “The past 18 months has had an impact on all our lives in one way or another, so Walk the Walk’s Virtual SunWalk Festival is just a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, work colleagues, neighbours and everyone you know, to finally get together, put up the bunting, create their own Start and Finish, cook up some delicious treats to eat at the end of the walk and have some summer fun.

“The impact of covid on Cancer patients has been devastating, so to create a week where people can reach personal goals, have a great time and where every step contributes towards helping those living with the physical and mental anxieties of cancer.”

Research shows that being active can help prevent diseases including breast cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, a low level of physical activity alone is responsible for 7.5% of breast cancers.

For more information, or to sign up for the Virtual SunWalk Festival, visit: walkthewalk.org