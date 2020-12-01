Is this the end of  the Sunday roast?

MORE THAN 60% of diners in the South East believe meat in a British roast dinner could become a thing of the past by 2030.

According to research commissioned by allplants, the UK’s plant-based food delivery, more than 1,200 people expect roast chicken, pork, beef and lamb to decline in popularity.

And nearly one-in-five Brits claim to have never cooked a Sunday roast for their family.

But vegan alternatives aren’t popular with everyone. A third of 25- to 34-year-olds say they’re open to a vegan alternative, compared to a quarter of over 55s.

Food historian and writer Polly Russell said the Sunday lunch remains the most significant meal for many people every week.

She explains: “The Sunday roast is still much-loved but the form it takes is evolving. As more people seek to minimise eating meat, whether for environmental, health or animal welfare reasons, it’s not surprising that they are increasingly open to new meat-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

“And although the way we shop for and prepare food has changed radically within living memory, coming together over a meal continues to be a valued part of everyday life.”

Jonathan Petrides, founder of allplants, says he’s encouraged to see a desire for plant-based food to increase.

He says: “More and more, people are deciding that meat is no longer the star of the show. The easier and more excitingly delicious it is for people to eat plants, the more likely they are to experiment with adding their own healthy, meat-free twist to traditional meals like a Sunday roast.”