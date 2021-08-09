Isabella’s birthday wish is presents to give to others

BIRTHDAY celebrations are being planned for a five-year-old girl as she raises money for charity.

Isabella Waistell, from Woosehill, raised more than £1,000 for the Cleft Lip And Palate Association back in May.

Isabella decided to fundraise for the charity after receiving support over the past few years.

Now she is planning a birthday bash to mark her sixth year – and the kind-hearted youngster will once again be looking to help others.

Celebrations will take place on Sunday, September 13 between 2pm until 4pm at Wokingham and Emmbrook Football Club on Lowther Road.

There will be lucky dip, tombola, a raffle and even Anna and Elsa from Frozen will make a special appearance on the day.

Isabella wants to raise money to help the hospitals and the different departments that have supported her such as John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The aim is to provide more children’s activities in the hospital wards, such as colouring books and crayons to keep them entertained during their visit.

Isabella’s mum, Debbie Waistell, says it would be “lovely” to celebrate Isabella’s birthday and fundraise at the same time.

“After the last year or so we’ve had due to covid, it would be so good to give family and friends a chance to get together,” she says.

“Isabella would love to buy some toys and books for the departments and we have been busy making bits for the act of kindness bags.”

Isabella wants other people to receive presents on her birthday

They both visited John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, last week for Isabella’s five-year check-up.

Mrs Waistell is grateful for the care and support doctors and nurses have shown towards Isabella.

“They are such a fantastic hospital, they have always been so good with her, put her at ease and the staff couldn’t believe how she has grown up and is doing so well.

“We got chatting to a playworker, explained how we are doing the fundraising party and she was

so pleased and gave us suggestions of what we could buy,” she says.

“At the moment they have play packs, which is brilliant when you are there for a number of hours.

“We would love to provide more of that and all your support and help will help us make this a successful party.”

The family are appealing for businesses to donate a raffle prize, and they would welcome well-wishers wanting to make Isabella’s big day extra special.

Those wanting to help or attend should contact Debbie by Wednesday, September 1, on 07717 086267.