‘It could take a year to protect Chalfont Copse’

THE LEADER of Earley Town Council said it could take more than a year to “protect” Chalfont Copse.

The borough council-owned woodland was mooted for development five years ago. A plan for 43 homes was suggested for the area, but this never came about.

Cllr Clive Jones, who leads the town council and is a councillor for neighbouring ward, Hawkedon, said the area would be better protected if ownership was transferred to Earley Town Council.

“We have asked for it to be designated as green space in the next local plan,” he said. “We would like to see it transferred to the town council, to be turned into a nature reserve.”

This, he said, could be a conversation that takes more than a year.

“It’s an attempt to properly protect it from development,” he said.

He is also concerned the borough council may want to build new pathways among the trees, if houses are off the cards.

“People don’t use this area,” said Cllr Jones. “It should stay as it is, so the natural habitat for wildlife can continue.

“Once we start messing about with it, it will change.”

Instead, Cllr Jones wants walkers to use the paths in Chalfont Park, and enjoy that area.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, Conservative councillor for Hillside ward, said she is working with Earley Environment Group and Cllr Gregoir Murray, who is the borough council’s executive member for climate change, to ensure it is looked after.

She said she has no intention of supporting development of the woodland.

“There is no need to transfer it to protect it,” she said. “Wokingham Borough Council owns and cares for lots of nature reserves and woodlands including some wonderful sites.”

Cllr Jorgensen said she would like to see litter, shopping trollies and herras fencing dumped there removed.

She added: “I campaigned at the borough to get Area DD removed from the list of areas assigned for development which it was on from the mid 1970s, I was successful in doing that before covid hit.

“Rather than trying to take over Area DD, the town council should focus its energies on transferring the ancient woodland they have been offered behind Collins Drive to their ownership and sorting out the long term maintenance using the money they will get from the developers.

“This has been waiting for more than a year following the agreement with Persimmon and Wokingham Borough Council brokered before the Liberal Democrats took control of the town council.”