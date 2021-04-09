‘It was a privilege to protect and serve the Duke of Edinburgh’ says Thames Valley Police’s chief constable

The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police said it has been a privilege to protect and serve the Duke of Edinburgh.

John Campbell, QPM, added that it was with great regret that they learnt of the death of Prince Philip.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is the longest serving British consort and Thames Valley Police has had the privilege to protect and serve both the Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty The Queen while in residence at Windsor Castle,” he said.

“We have a long and proud association with the Royal family and have had the privilege to police a number of Royal events, from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony, to State Visits, to Her Majesty’s 90th birthday and more recently the Royal Weddings.

“On behalf of the whole of Thames Valley Police, I offer our deepest condolences to The Queen, to all of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Household.”