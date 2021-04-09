Wokingham.Today

‘It was a privilege to protect and serve the Duke of Edinburgh’ says Thames Valley Police’s chief constable

by Phil Creighton0
Prince Philip
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh visiting the Community Centre and Police Point in Sandhurst in 2013 Photo Credit: MDOC/Thames Valley Police

The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police said it has been a privilege to protect and serve the Duke of Edinburgh.

John Campbell, QPM, added that it was with great regret that they learnt of the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh is the longest serving British consort and Thames Valley Police has had the privilege to protect and serve both the Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty The Queen while in residence at Windsor Castle,” he said.

“We have a long and proud association with the Royal family and have had the privilege to police a number of Royal events, from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony, to State Visits, to Her Majesty’s 90th birthday and more recently the Royal Weddings.

“On behalf of the whole of Thames Valley Police, I offer our deepest condolences to The Queen, to all of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Household.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

