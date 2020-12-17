It’s a bleak day for the borough, says Wokingham Labour leader over Tier 3 announcement

Cllr Andy Croy, leader of Wokingham Labour called it a bleak day for the borough, but supported the decision to move into Tier 3.

“I’m really gutted for the hospitality industry in Wokingham that have been trying to make a go of it. But public health has to come first. I just wish the Government was better and supporting the businesses affected by restrictions.”

He said the virus does not respect borough boundaries, nor Christmas celebrations adding that residents should take “a good long look at themselves” if mixing next week.

“Where we are, we could even be looking at a five or six week lockdown in January,” he added. “We’ve seen how long restrictions take to have an impact.”