‘It’s a case of executing our plans and getting on with it’

THE BOROUGH council has been planning for a lockdown for weeks, said the health executive.

Cllr Charles Margetts said the team is now ready to execute its plan “and get on with it”.

Yesterday, the council began working with The Link Visiting Scheme to phone people who were asked to shield back in March, and check on their wellbeing.

Although shielding has not returned formally, those at risk have been asked to take extra precautions and stay home as much as possible.

“This time our focus is different,” Cllr Margetts explained. “We are here to support people with their mental health. It could just be a conversation with another person. As we turn into winter, things are going to get harder.

“Some people may have spent three-quarters of their year indoors.”

He is encouraging anyone in need of help, support or just a chat on the phone to call the One Front Door, run by Citizens Advice and funded by the council.

The charity works to answer calls and support residents with their concerns, often referring those in need to additional support.

Cllr Margetts said the council will not be restarting the food distribution hub, as the public and those who were previously shielding can still go to the supermarket.

“We will be sending a letter to everyone who was on the shielding list to remind them of the numbers to call if they need help,” he added.

The town centre will also look different. The council will be launching community champions — also known as Covid marshals — to chat to people on the streets and “secure lockdown”.

Cllr Margetts said: “They will be door knocking and checking on people who are meant to be self-isolating to check they are following regulations and understand the guidance.

“If you’re asked to self-isolate, do it — it could benefit someone else in your community.”

Council leader, John Halsall has asked residents to “be an evangelist for the rules” as the borough enters lockdown.

He is urging all residents to observe the spirit of the rules, including social distancing, staying at home and washing hands, in a bid to get bring coronavirus levels down.

“We know that Covid is transmitted by contact, the rules are designed to minimise that contact,” he said.

As part of his campaign, he will be speaking with organisations across the borough over the coming days, including schools and parish councils, to get them to encourage all residents to follow the guidelines.

And he wants people to ensure they have the NHS Test and Trace app installed on their phones and use the QR codes when visiting any venues that use them.

“We will look after people as much as we can,” Cllr Halsall said, citing the new mental health provision as an example of this.

But he also said have England put into this new lockdown was “a disappointment”.

“The recent rises in confirmed cases have been blips for Wokingham, West Berkshire and Bracknell,” he added.

“The new lockdown is disappointing to all our businesses which will be compelled to close down.”

And soon, the council will be able to help residents with more business support grants, once received from central government.