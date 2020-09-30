The Wokingham Paper

It’s a Christmas miracle – Scrooge returns to South Hill Park

by Charlotte King0
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol will be at South Hill Park just in time for Christmas

THERE is no reason to say “Bah! Humbug!” this year, because Ebenezer Scrooge will be coming to Bracknell to say it himself.

This December, A Christmas Carol is coming to the stage at South Hill Park.

In a bid to get people in the festive spirit, the Arts Centre is putting the meanest, most miserable man in London under the spotlight to remind everyone what a beautiful time Christmas can be.

The brand-new adaptation of Charles’ Dickens’ classic Christmas tale is being brought to audiences by Apollo Theatre Company, whose other productions include Round The Horne and Hancock’s Half Hour.

And to keep audiences and staff safe, South Hill Park is hosting socially distanced performances.

It has also implemented a variety of Covid-safety measures, including distanced queuing systems, hand sanitising stations, and wearing masks when in the building.

Online booking for A Christmas Carol will open on Monday, September 21 for members, and on Wednesday, September 23 for non-members.

Performances are due to run from Tuesday, December 22 until Thursday, December 24, and are suitable for children aged three
and older.

To find out more, visit www.southhillpark.org.uk/events/a-christmas-carol

