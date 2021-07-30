‘It’s a farce, but you’ve got to play it as if it’s real’: Mark Curry looks forward to Two Into One

RAY COONEY’S farces are brilliantly written, if you change a line, it might mean the same thing but it doesn’t work.

Actor and former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry is preparing for Two Into One, which launches at The Mill at Sonning next week.

He’s playing Richard Willey, a cabinet minister who is hoping to enjoy an *ahem* afternoon with the personal secretary of the leader of the opposition. The only problem is his own secretary has bumbled again and what should be a private tete-a-tete becomes a headache as both spouses are invited.

Add in a wily waiter, a pompous hotel manager and an MP who wants to campaign against pornography and you have all the ingredients for an hilarious night out.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mark as he works on memorising his lines and getting back into the groove of being in The Mill’s rehearsal rooms after the covid lockdowns.

“It just feels wonderful, I thrilled be doing it,” he says. “What you miss as actor is being part of a company, it’s a really wonderful thing.”

And it is quite a company: there’s a nine-strong cast of Mill favourites, including Harry Gostelow and Delme Thomas, it’s directed by Ron Aldridge and, on the first day of rehearsals, Ray Cooney popped his head round the door to wish the cast well.

“He is so encouraging,” Mark says of the master farce writer. “Ray writes (his farces) in a specific way, if you change the rhythm it doesn’t work – that’s the sign of good writing.

“(For us), we have to play what’s at stake. We have to play it for real, you don’t overdo it and tell the audience that this is funny.”

And Mark – who made a career out of larking about on children’s television in the 1980s – knows that he has to be serious about the funny business, not least as he’s following in the footsteps of some famous names including Donald Sinden.

“Richard is all there on the page, Ray wrote a description of the character and as you read the first few lines you can tell what kind of guy he is: slightly pompous, arrogant, suave and thinks he can get away with it. He has a bit of charm – you’ve got to like him.

“I think it’s wonderful when you see the cast lists (of those who have gone before) and think it’s my turn to play it now, but everyone is unique. I can’t do what they did. Any good director tells you ignore any previous script notes and tell you to play it your way.”

Mark is also aware of the history in any theatre that he performs in:

“I love standing on a stage thinking of all the people who have performed on it”.

Parts like this, he feels, are an actor’s dream and he works make the world Richard inhabits real for the Mill’s audiences.

“My playful side is in there, but when you’re playing the part, you can’t lark about,” he says.

With any play at the moment, the big question is will it be covid safe? Mark is confident that The Mill is doing everything it can to protect not just the company, but audiences too.

“The Mill has been doing it incredibly well (owner) Sally Hughes is so focused on keeping everyone safe,” he says.

This includes daily lateral flow tests and temperature checks for the team on arrival, and sticking to bubbles when together.

Audiences will be encouraged to wear masks when they’re in the auditorium and moving around the building.

Chefs will serve from the buffet to minimise contact and extra cleaning will be deployed.

And as part of The Mill’s money from the Culture Recovery Fund, a new air-conditioning system has been installed in the auditorium which will bring in a constant supply of fresh air using an energy saving system.

“It’s fantastic,” Mark says of the system. “The auditorium is nice and cool.

“The Mill are very aware of safety, and at the end of the say we have a show to put on … and we’ll do it.”

Mark’s become a bit of a regular at The Mill, acting in several productions over the past decade. “It’s just a unique venue, with nowhere like. It’s just a bubble of happiness, a lovely place to be.

“The audience want to be entertained and come here for a good time. There’s no arms folded, everyone’s on a high.”

And they will be chuckling away when Two Into One launches next week.

“You will have a great night,” Mark promises.

“Not just theatre, but The Mill is open, food is served, everything is here for you … and you will

see a classic farce from a master writer.

“It is high quality comedy.”

Just don’t leave it your secretary to book, especially if you’re *ahem*.

Two Into One runs from Thursday, August 5 through to Saturday, October 9.

Performances are held Tuesdays to Saturdays in the evening, with Thursday matinees during August and a Sunday matinee from September 5.

Tickets cost from £59.50 and include a two-course meal before the show.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or log on to millatsonning.com