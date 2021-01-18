Wokingham.Today

‘It’s all coming together nicely’ at Crosfields School

WATCHING: Young Crosfields pupils keep an eye on construction work on the school’s new buildings

CONSTRUCTION work resumed in earnest recently on a new Senior School building at Crosfields School, following a Christmas break.

The co-educational, independent day school in Shinfield, has partnered with Beard Construction, who were pleased to be given the go-ahead to continue their work despite the national lockdown restrictions.

Working hard to ensure that the build remained on schedule, the workforce was back on site again last week to resume assembly of the timber framework that includes a slanted roof and support struts, both of which will become eye-catching features of the building.

Jamie Harwood, operations director for Beard, said: “As we enter into another national lockdown, Covid-19 is continuing to pose unique challenges to the construction industry, in particular project delivery.

“We are continually evolving and improving our safety measures in accordance with the Government’s guidelines to ensure the site here at Crosfields School can remain open and fully operational during this unprecedented situation.”

The new Senior School building will comprise bright classrooms, a performance space, library and wellbeing hub for pupils aged 11 to 16, and is set to be completed in autumn this year as Crosfields School extends its age range to GCSE.

