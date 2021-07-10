Wokingham.Today

It’s coming home! Wokingham has football fever ahead of Euro 2020 final

by Phil Creighton0
Catsy
Wokingham street artist Catsy has created a Three Felines artwork to show his support for England ahead of their Euro 2020 final Picture: Catsy

FOOTBALL fever has hit Wokingham, as fans prepare to celebrate England’s men’s team reaching the Euro 2020 final for the first time in the contest’s history.

Homes, shops and businesses have been decorated with flags and bunting in readiness for the game, which takes place at Wembley Stadium at 8pm on Sunday, July 11.

It is the men’s team first final in 55 years – the last being the world cup in 1966, which they famously won.

And it’s going to be a busy evening for Wokingham borough’s pubs: covid rules mean tables have to be reserved. And with the nation wishing England every success in the crunch game, it’s going to be a busy night.

For example, The Crispin pub in Wokingham’s Denmark Street reports that it has been fully booked.

The Rifle Volunteer in Reading Road has been suitably decked out with bunting, and The Queen’s Head in The Terrace is flying the flag in spectacular fashion.

READ MORE: Stores to close early for Euro 2020 final as England take on Italy

Sadly, not every venue can open. Due to covid rules, some of the team at Wokingham and Emmbrook FC’s social club are having to self-isolate, and the Lowther Road venue is shut as a result.

However, support for England is everywhere and street artist Catsy has also joined in the fun, creating some topical three felines of his own to help people get into the mood.

Reading Buses has added “It’s Coming Home” to tickets issued on buses, showing their support for the Three Lions.

There have been reports of a roundabout in Lower Earley that has been painted with a St George’s cross on it, while a number of homes across the borough have flags and good luck messages to Gareth Southgate’s squad in their windows.

If you have decorated your home, send us a photo and we’ll print a selection in Thursday’s paper – email news@wokingham.today

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

