It’s mince pies all round for Citizens Advice Wokingham

HOPING to repay some of Wokingam’s hard working volunteers, a local supermarket has donated a trolley-full of festive treats to Citizens Advice Wokingham.

Waitrose says it’s “mince pies all round” as it delivers a hamper full of sweet treats to the charity to say thank you for its help throughout 2020.

Chris Prest, from Waitrose, said he was inspired to arrange the donation after speaking with one of the charity’s trustees.

He was told that Citizens Advice had been looking for a way to thank its volunteers for their hard work this year, but knew that every penny spent on thank you gifts meant one less penny to spend on services.

Mr Prest said he was delighted to help such a worthwhile cause.

“Staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice in Wokingham have helped more people than ever in 2020,” he said.

“They have been leading the One Front Door service for coronavirus-related issues, on top of all their usual services.”

The team at Citizens Advice Wokingham were grateful for the mince pies.

Jake Morrison, chief executive, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Waitrose for their really kind donation. We have worked hard to support and encourage our team throughout this challenging year.

“Jan, one of our trustees, mentioned our work to Waitrose and they were happy to help us.

“Many of our team are still supporting clients across Wokingham throughout this Christmas period and this is a really nice festive boost for them.”