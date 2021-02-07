It’s not just any food donation, Wokingham charity benefits from M&S food donation

A WOKINGHAM food charity has been benefiting from M&S’s food redistribution programme.

SHARE Wokingham, based in Norreys, is one of the many local causes to use the scheme.

Since 2015, M&S Reading has donated more than 130,000 meals through the scheme.

This was more than 27,000 meals during the pandemic so far.

Last year, the retailer joined distribution app, Neighbourly, to make it easier to coordinate donations.

Available in all 585 M&S stores, the supermarket has doubled its food redistribution rates.

Charles Pinner, store manager at M&S Reading said: “At M&S we’re proud of the role we play in our local community, and we’re continuing to do our bit to support where we can.

“Our goal is to halve our food waste by 2025, but when there is food surplus our priority is for it to end up on someone’s plate through our redistribution programme with Neighbourly.

“This has never been more important than it is currently and we’re delighted that the food is reaching those who need it through our brilliant charity partners.”

COO of Neighbourly, Zoe Colosimo, said: “Local charities continue to be under immense pressure and need support now more than ever as the pandemic continues to affect communities.

“Surplus food and donations have delivered essential help quickly to where it’s needed most – at the heart of our local neighbourhoods.

“It’s fantastic to see the phenomenal effort that has been put in by M&S store teams and good local causes.”

Local charity and community groups that would like to get involved in the food surplus programme can email mandsfood@neighbourly.com