It’s panto time… Oh yes it is!

WISHES will be granted this month with a special outdoor pantomime.

Wokingham Pantomime Group will be presenting an open air performance of Aladdin on Saturday, May 22 at 5pm.

Weather permitting, the production will be held in the Howard Palmer Gardens, off Howard Road, Wokingham.

Scripted by local writer Bart Lee and music by Ron McAllister, the show features Wokingham pantomime regulars Nici Maxwell, Sarah Devon, Simon Shaw and Anthony Allgood, along with young local dancers.

Families will be whisked away to the city of Agrabah to meet Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, his mum Widow Twankey, the Genie of the Lamp and panto baddie, Abanazer.

The audience will be seated in household bubbles, in line with Covid regulations, and although booing and cheering will be restricted, audience members will be given props to interact with the show.

Stan Hetherington, producer of Aladdin, said: “Most of our rehearsals have been held online, which has been a big challenge, and we are particularly grateful to the young dancers and their parents for their dedication over the last few months.

“We would also like to thank Wokingham Town Council and everyone who has bought tickets for their support, there are only a few tickets left, so we’re hoping the show will be a sell out.”

Tickets cost £40 for a bubble of four or £50 for a bubble of six.

For further information visit the group’s Facebook page, to book tickets email wokinghampantomime@gmail.com.