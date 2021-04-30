Wokingham.Today

It’s park and ride as usual for Winnersh Triangle

by Phil Creighton0
COMMUTERS and other users of Winnersh Triangle are assured by Reading Buses that the park and ride facility is still open – and that buses with new ‘super low emissions’ will be running.

As construction has begun to increase capacity at Winnersh Triangle park and ride, which means fewer parking spaces will be available until work finishes, Reading Buses were quick to assure customers there will still be an adequate number of spaces both for parking and travelling on the bus.

Reading Buses Marketing and Communications Manager Jake Osman said: “Some of the car park is closed so customers will need to park in the available spaces, then walk around the building work where there will be a safe, well signposted walking route.

“Our Winnersh Triangle park & ride buses will be running to their normal timetables and from the normal stop that customers will be well familiar with.”

