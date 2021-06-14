Wokingham.Today

‘It’s really important we say thank you’: party planned for Wokingham’s vaccine volunteers

by Phil Creighton0
Vaccine volunteers
Some of the vaccine volunteers at Wokingham Methodist Church's Bradbury Centre, the home of the town centre covid vaccination drive

WOKINGHAM residents who had their covid jab at the Bradbury Centre are being encouraged to thank the volunteers that made it happen.

Volunteer David Dunham is organising a celebratory barbecue for all those who pitched in and helped with the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations at the town centre site.

On Thursday, June 3, the centre administered its last vaccinations. Since January, medical staff there have vaccinated 12,500 residents with both doses.

coronavirus
A vaccine volunteer cleans the stairway of the Bradbury Centre. A party is planned to thank them for their efforts

Mr Dunham said he hopes some of the 12,500 will donate to the volunteer party, on Sunday, September 5.

“It’s really important we say thank you,” Mr Dunham said.

“Since January of this year there have been many volunteers and staff that have worked really hard to help get the people of Wokingham vaccinated.

“Hundreds of hours have been volunteered in every weather condition possible.

“People have all come in, had their two jabs and been well looked after.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes too. Ringing people up, prepping the room, making up the vials.

“As I found myself looking after the volunteers, I was in awe of their commitment to what they were doing and the risk they were willing to take to help others,” Mr Dunham said.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them.”

He is calling on residents to buy a voucher for either Tesco or Waitrose for any amount, and post it to Wokingham Medical Centre ahead of the event.

These will then be used to buy burgers, sausages, rolls and condiments.

Vaccination
Some of the vaccination team in the Bradbury Centre

Lucy Zeal, High Steward of Wokingham and both town and borough mayors will also at the event, to thank volunteers for their contribution in the pandemic.

“Every volunteer has enjoyed it – they’ve done it with a smile on their face,” Mr Dunham added.

He said few of the volunteers have ever seen each other without a mask, and hopes the September afternoon will be a chance for volunteers to socialise “face-to-face”.

“It’s an opportunity to take a sigh of relief, talk about it all, have a laugh – we might even be able to hug each other,” he said.

Donations can be posted to: FAO David and Mary c/o Wokingham Medical Centre, Rose Street, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG40 1XS.

The thank you event is exclusively for residents that volunteered their time at the Bradbury Centre, in Wokingham Town Centre.

For more information, email: david.dunham@virgin.net

