It’s Sunday for Monday as Reading Buses mark bank holiday

SUNDAY is the new Monday for Reading Buses – well, for one day only.

The company is marking the August Bank Holiday by running a Sunday service on August 31.

And that means that if a bus route does not normally operate on a Sunday, it won’t run on the bank holiday.

It’s still a busy weekend for the company: it is operating a shuttle bus service for Reading Festival attendees.

“While normally bank holidays are fairly leisurely for most, this bank holiday also coincides with the end of Reading Festival which sees thousands of guests leaving the town,” said Robert Williams, Reading Buses’ chief executive officer:

“We are running our shuttle buses to help get festivalgoers back to the station quickly and safely.

“Due to the festival ending, however, we are advising customers to be aware that journeys might take a little longer than usual.”

Full timetables can be found on the Reading Buses website www.reading-buses.co.uk