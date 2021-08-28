Wokingham.Today

It’s Sunday for Monday as Reading Buses mark bank holiday

by Phil Creighton0
Reading Buses
Picture: Reading Buses

SUNDAY is the new Monday for Reading Buses – well, for one day only.

The company is marking the August Bank Holiday by running a Sunday service on August 31.

And that means that if a bus route does not normally operate on a Sunday, it won’t run on the bank holiday.

It’s still a busy weekend for the company: it is operating a shuttle bus service for Reading Festival attendees.

“While normally bank holidays are fairly leisurely for most, this bank holiday also coincides with the end of Reading Festival which sees thousands of guests leaving the town,” said Robert Williams, Reading Buses’ chief executive officer:

“We are running our shuttle buses to help get festivalgoers back to the station quickly and safely.

“Due to the festival ending, however, we are advising customers to be aware that journeys might take a little longer than usual.”

Full timetables can be found on the Reading Buses website www.reading-buses.co.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

WESTMINSTER DIARY: With protest rights come responsibilities

Staff Writer

It’s good to talk

Phil Creighton

LATEST: Forensic police search home of suspected murder victim

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.