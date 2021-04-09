It’s the Panda, pedalling with Paddington to Paris

NO, YOU’RE not seeing double.

This summer, the Earley Panda is planning his biggest charity cycle ride yet – and he will be joined by none other than Paddington Bear.

The borough’s furry friend started making the rounds in Earley last year to campaign for safe cycling, male mental health awareness and simply putting a smile on people’s faces.

This July, he will embark on a 300-mile bike ride from London to Paris, in aid of Action Medical Research for Children.

The charity, which launched in 1952, helps fund research into a range of childhood diseases in a bid to improve the lives of children everywhere.

Now, Earley Panda will be doing his part to support the charity, and aims to raise £2,000 for the cause.

“I always wanted to ride for charity, and when I found out Action’s mascot is Paddington Bear

I had to take part,” the bear says.

“It’s a big leap of faith because it’s not going to be easy, and I’ll have to train really hard.”

The 300-mile cycle is split into segments over four days, and luckily Earley Panda will be returning to the UK by train.

But he is already busy practicing, because he plans to ride the entire journey in the panda suit.

“I’ve checked with Action’s health and safety team, who said it’s okay to ride in the suit,” the bear explains. “I’ve also been in contact with some local cyclists who’ve done the route before, so I’ve been gathering tips on how to do well.”

The Earley Panda is now planning six practice charity rides, some across Wokingham borough and some further afield, to prepare for the big race.

And he says everybody has been very supportive, raising more than £500 so far.

The bear is also hoping to raise an extra £2,000 to support the entry fee.

“Donations will help me buy suitable clothing for the ride, a new panda suit, an upgraded bike and contribute towards my entry fee,” he adds.

The Earley Panda will be riding from London to Paris in July, starting on Wednesday July, 14 and finishing on Sunday, July 18.

To support the bear, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/earley-panda-london-to-paris