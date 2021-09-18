‘It’s time to find sustainable alternatives’, accountants say ahead of new plastic tax

WOKINGHAM businesses are urged to get ready for the new plastic packaging tax, which will come into effect next year.

Craig Herman, tax specialist at Perrys Chartered Accountants, said the policy will impact thousands of UK companies – so it pays to be prepared.

From April 2022, businesses producing plastic, whether it is manufactured or imported into the country, must pay £200 per tonne if less than 30% of it is recycled.

The new fees will be introduced in a bid to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill, by encouraging firms to consider sustainable alternatives.

“It is estimated that 20,000 producers and importers of plastic packaging will be affected with a significant impact on a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, freight, transport, haulage and construction,” Mr Herman said.

The plastic packaging tax will not apply to companies manufacturing or importing less than 10 tonnes of plastic per year, nor to packing export from the UK or plastic used for licenced human medicines.

But it could impact food and drink companies and translate into extra costs for customers.

“It is important that businesses do not delay with finding alternatives to plastic packaging and start planning now to ensure they are fully prepared for the April 2022 deadline,” Mr Herman said.

“Businesses that are uncertain about what the plastic packaging tax might mean for their operations should seek the advice of a professional accountant, who will be able to guide them through the legislation and requirements.”