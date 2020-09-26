It’s war: Wokingham Borough Council crack down on illegal bonfires

THE COUNCIL has declared war on people starting illegal bonfires across the borough.

Since the beginning of September, a quarter of all nuisance complaints have been linked to 18 locations where acrid smoke is polluting homes and gardens.

The fires are all believed to be commercial waste and Wokingham Borough Council enforcement officers are taking action.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment said: “I am declaring war on the culprits who are burning commercial waste late in the evenings and on the weekends.

“The foul smells created are blighting the lives of many residents – and could cause health problems in particular for those with respiratory conditions. We have the powers to catch and punish those responsible – and we won’t hesitate to do so.”

The council’s Public Protection Partnership team has issued Abatement Notices at sites in the south of the borough where they found evidence of illegal burning. If more fires appear in these locations, the council could prosecute those involved.

Cllr Batth added: “If you are aware of illegal burning of commercial waste … just posting something on social media will not help us take action, but reporting the incidents can do.”

To make a report in real time, call Environmental Health on 01635 503242 or to report illegal bonfire concerns, visit: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/make-a-service-request