Itsu opens new branch at Reading Gate Retail Park

A NEW pan-Asian dining experience is set to tickle taste buds as itsu opens in a popular Reading retail park.

Itsu’s first-ever franchise has created 30 jobs for its branch at Reading Gate Retail Park, and it complements a branch in Reading’s town centre, and welcomed customers for the first time on Monday, August 9.

Located on the A33 adjacent to the Madejski Stadium, the restaurant offers customers the choice of freshly prepared ‘grab and go’ takeaway options or a more leisurely dine-in experience.

Based on the former Pizza Hut, the restaurant seats up to 160 and has a special evening menu.

There are order and pay screens, with card only payments, so customers can order their food quickly.

Itsu founder Julian Metcalfe said: “The contemporary design of the new restaurant complements the healthy and moreish Asian-inspired dishes, the menu features exciting affordable dining options, ideal for family meals or romantic dinners.

“Diners can enjoy a copious range of healthy options, with the kitchen relying on pressure cooking and steaming, to tantalise the taste buds.”

The restaurant is furnished with repurposed tables and flooring in line with the company’s sustainability goals.

Ganan Kanagathurai, CEO of itsu, said: “Reading Gate Retail Park is the perfect location for itsu to engage a new audience that is looking for affordable dining.”

The Ithai Noodle Bowl at itsu

Mr Kanagathurai said he is very excited to be expanding itsu’s presence in Reading.

He added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Heart with Smart for this Reading restaurant, bringing a wealth of experience in franchising and have demonstrated a real passion for the itsu brand.”

For more information, log on to itsu.com